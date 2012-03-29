March 29 Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala led the Rally of Portugal after the opening four stages on Thursday but eight-times world champion Sebastien Loeb did not make it to the end of the first day after crashing during stage two.

Frenchman Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena were not hurt in the crash but their Citroen was too damaged to continue.

"Sebastien said the impact was not heavy," Citroen Racing team principal Yves Matton said on the World Rally Championship website (www.wrc.com).

"We don't know how many times the car rolled, but enough to make sure it won't start tomorrow."

Ford's Latvala leads team mate Petter Solberg, who was quickest over the first two stages, by 2.6 seconds with Citroen's Mikko Hirvonen third.

Spaniard Dani Sordo failed to start stage three because of a lighting problem with his Mini.

The Rally of Portugal finishes on Sunday. (Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Ian Ransom)