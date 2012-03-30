March 30 Ford drivers Jari-Matti Latvala and
Petter Solberg crashed on consecutive stages while leading the
Rally of Portugal on Friday.
Overnight leader Latvala went off the road and got stuck in
a ditch on stage five as heavy rain and patches of fog made
driving treacherous.
Unable to continue, the overall lead went to team mate
Solberg only for the Norwegian to suffer a similar fate on the
next stage.
"Petter went off the road on the second stage this morning
and couldn't get the car back on the road. He's retired from
today but hopefully he'll be able to restart tomorrow," Ford
spokesman Mark Wilford said. Latvala is also expected to restart
on Saturday.
Mikko Hirvonen, who moved to Citroen for this season, holds
a lead of 36.3 seconds over M-Sport Ford driver Evgeny Novikov
with three stages still to run on Friday.
"It is so slippery, so muddy," Finn Hirvonen told the World
Rally Championship website (www.wrc.com).
"The changes of grip are so sudden that anything is
possible. I am leading but that doesn't mean it is easy."
Hirvonen, who has yet to win for Citroen, could take the
lead in the drivers' championship after eight-times world
champion Sebastien Loeb retired from the rally on Thursday
following a crash on the second stage.
The rally ends on Sunday.
