March 30 Ford drivers Jari-Matti Latvala and Petter Solberg crashed on consecutive stages while leading the Rally of Portugal on Friday.

Overnight leader Latvala went off the road and got stuck in a ditch on stage five as heavy rain and patches of fog made driving treacherous.

Unable to continue, the overall lead went to team mate Solberg only for the Norwegian to suffer a similar fate on the next stage.

"Petter went off the road on the second stage this morning and couldn't get the car back on the road. He's retired from today but hopefully he'll be able to restart tomorrow," Ford spokesman Mark Wilford said. Latvala is also expected to restart on Saturday.

Mikko Hirvonen, who moved to Citroen for this season, holds a lead of 36.3 seconds over M-Sport Ford driver Evgeny Novikov with three stages still to run on Friday.

"It is so slippery, so muddy," Finn Hirvonen told the World Rally Championship website (www.wrc.com).

"The changes of grip are so sudden that anything is possible. I am leading but that doesn't mean it is easy."

Hirvonen, who has yet to win for Citroen, could take the lead in the drivers' championship after eight-times world champion Sebastien Loeb retired from the rally on Thursday following a crash on the second stage.

The rally ends on Sunday.