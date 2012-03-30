(adds ford statement)
March 30 The three remaining stages of the Rally
of Portugal were cancelled on Friday due to safety concerns
after heavy rain caused a series of problems during the morning
session.
Ford drivers Jari-Matti Latvala and Petter Solberg crashed
on consecutive stages while leading the rally.
"It's actually quite hard to believe what's happened: it's
still sinking in. To go from the position we were in last night,
first and second, to this...it's unbelievable, particularly with
them going out one after another," team manager Gerard Quinn
told the Ford website.
"I very much hope that we will see them both out tomorrow
and from what we know now, I see no reason why that shouldn't be
the case."
Ford World Rally Team director Malcolm Wilson said the
disappointment of the double retirement was felt throughout the
team.
"After Sebastien Loeb's retirement, we had an opportunity to
close on our championship rivals, but we squandered an
incredible lifeline," Wilson said.
"Conditions were treacherous but both drivers have a lot of
experience. We didn't need the pace, we needed to be smart and
clever but we were caught out."
Overnight leader Latvala went off the road and got stuck in
a ditch on stage five as heavy rain and patches of fog made
driving treacherous.
Unable to continue, the overall lead went to team mate
Solberg only for the Norwegian to suffer a similar fate on the
next stage.
Mikko Hirvonen, who moved to Citroen for this season, held a
lead of 36.3 seconds over M-Sport Ford driver Evgeny Novikov
after seven stages.
"It is so slippery, so muddy," Finn Hirvonen told the
wrc.com.
"The changes of grip are so sudden that anything is
possible. I am leading but that doesn't mean it is easy."
Hirvonen, who has yet to win for Citroen, could take the
lead in the drivers' championship after eight-times world
champion Sebastien Loeb retired from the rally on Thursday
following a crash on the second stage.
The race is scheduled to restart on Saturday and ends on
Sunday.
