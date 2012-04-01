April 1 Finland's Mikko Hirvonen won the
Portuguese rally on Sunday and seized the world championship
lead from Citroen team mate Sebastien Loeb.
The comfortable victory, after all his main works team
rivals had crashed out, was Hirvonen's first for the French
manufacturer since moving from Ford at the end of last year.
Norway's Mads Ostberg finished second, one minute 51 seconds
behind, in a privately-entered Ford while Russian Evgeny
Novikov, also driving a Ford, took his first world rally
championship podium with third place.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)