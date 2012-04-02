April 2 Citroen's Mikko Hirvonen has been
stripped of victory in the Rally of Portugal, as well as the
lead in the world championship, after the Finn's car failed
post-event scrutineering.
The decision late on Sunday night meant French team mate and
eight times world champion Sebastien Loeb stayed top of the
standings despite failing to score a point.
Norwegian Mads Ostberg was handed the victory, his first,
with Russian Evgeny Novikov in second place and Norway's former
champion Petter Solberg completing a podium sweep for Ford
despite crashing out on Friday.
The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said
a report from the technical delegate stated that the clutch did
not conform to the rules.
"The stewards therefore excluded car number two from the
event classification."
The turbo turbine also appeared not to conform, but a
decision on this was suspended. The stewards asked the FIA
technical delegate to carry out a further examination and report
back to them.
Citroen team principal Yves Matton said the reigning
champions would be appealing against the exclusion, meaning the
results remained provisional.
"We had no intention whatsoever to cheat and the decision
appears out of proportion. Given the fact that the reported
differences didn't bring us any advantage, we've decided to
appeal," he said.
Technical director Xavier Mestelan-Pinon said the problem
arose from a discrepancy between the homologation sheet and the
components fitted.
"The Citroen DS3 WRCs clutch mechanisms are homologated with
lightening holes. Our supplier recently provided us with a batch
of parts that were not perforated and one of them was fitted to
(Hirvonen's car)," he explained.
"These parts don't provide any gain in terms of performance,
as they are heavier than those, which are homologated."
If the exclusion is upheld, Citroen's lead over Ford in the
championship will be cut to 12 points while Loeb, who had
started the rally 16 points ahead of Hirvonen, will be four
clear of Solberg.
"Nobody likes to see the results settled in the officials
room and I feel sorry for Mikko and Jarmo," Solberg said in a
Ford statement after the fourth round event.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)