Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Portugal on Friday 1. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 1:28:53.300 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:31.900 3. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:37.300 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 00:52.300 5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:12.200 6. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 01:33.500 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 01:46.000 8. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 01:49.700 9. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 03:50.900 10. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 03:52.000
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.