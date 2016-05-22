Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Portugal on Sunday 1. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 3:59:01.000 2. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen +00:29.700 3. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 00:34.500 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 01:37.100 5. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 04:01.600 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 04:06.900 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 06:53.600 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 10:24.100 9. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 11:45.200 10. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Skoda 13:14.000 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.