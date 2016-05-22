Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 114 2. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 67 3. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 58 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 57 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport N 56 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 37 7. Kris Meeke (Britain) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 26 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 24 9. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 23 10. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 14 11. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 10 12. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 10 13. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 8 14. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 6 15. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Marcos Ligato 6 16. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) F.W.R.T. 4 17. Craig Breen (Ireland) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 4 18. Teemu Suninen (Finland) TGS Worldwide 3 19. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 2 20. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Esapekka Lappi 2 21. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 22. Armin Kremer (Germany) BRR Baumschlager Rallye and Racing 1 23. Valeriy Gorban (Ukraine) Eurolamp World Rally Team 1
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.