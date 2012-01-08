LONDON Jan 8 Rallying's governing body
was in urgent talks to secure the future of the world
championship on Sunday after cancelling its contract with
promoters North One Sport just 10 days before the Monte Carlo
season-opener.
The International Automobile Federation said in a statement
that North One Sport (NOS) had "conspicuously failed" to deliver
its contractual obligations for 2012 and beyond and was in
breach of contract.
North One were bought last year by Convers Sports
Initiatives, owned by Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov and
now in administration.
Antonov has been arrested and bailed in Britain along with
his Lithuanian business partner Raimondas Baranauskas on
suspicion of fraud and large-scale embezzlement.
The FIA said it had been notified of at least seven
expressions of interest to buy North One but none had come to
anything.
"Not only has NOS failed to perform in accordance with its
contract, it has also been unable to secure the essential
investment required to enable it to deliver the Championship,"
said the FIA.
"This has placed the FIA in an unprecedented situation just
10 days before Rally Monte Carlo in that the FIA will now have
to take urgent action to secure the staging of the
Championship," it added.
"The Federation is now working tirelessly to ensure the WRC
goes ahead as fully as planned to mitigate the consequences of
the breach."
The FIA reassured all stakeholders of its commitment to the
championship.
"The FIA has now launched urgent top level discussions with
several partners and suppliers to guarantee the key
organisational and promotional components of the Championships,
including timing and tracking, TV production and distribution,
as well as sponsorship servicing are put in place," it said.
"The FIA is fully confident that it will deliver a safe,
successful and exciting 2012 season," it added.
