Feb 3 Rallying's flagship world
championship sank deeper into trouble on Friday when the
governing body said it had been unable to find either a global
promoter or broadcaster for the series.
Previous promoters North One Sport had their contract
cancelled last month after the parent, Convers Sports
Initiatives, went into administration.
The International Automobile Federation said on Jan. 8, 10
days before the season-opening Monte Carlo rally, that it was in
urgent talks to secure the staging of the championship but it
issued a statement on Friday indicating that had come to
nothing.
"The FIA regrets to announce it has not proven possible to
find an international promoter as well as a global broadcaster
for the 2012 World Rally Championship season at this stage in
time," the body said in a statement on Friday.
"The Federation has been involved in lengthy and detailed
discussions with interested parties but a series of issues
proved impossible to reconcile, and it finally had to take the
decision to withdraw from these negotiations."
The FIA said it would finance the timing and tracking of
each event to ensure they could go ahead.
"Teams, manufacturers and the other stakeholders have all
been informed of this situation," it added.
"The FIA will now open discussions with all the other
parties which have expressed interest in the promotion of the
WRC in order to guarantee the future development and growth of
the FIA World Rally Championship."
The autosport.com website reported that world rally
championship commission president Jarmo Mahonen had told
individual event organisers that they would have to finalise
their own television deals.
The website quoted Ford's director of motorsport Gerard
Quinn as saying said that would be "totally impractical" while a
team insider added: "This sends us back to the dark ages. How
can the FIA ever think this is going to work?"
The next rally is in Sweden from Feb. 9-12.
