Sept 28 The world rally championship will be promoted by a group including energy drinks firm Red Bull from next season after the series started this year without one, governing body the FIA said on Friday.

Rallying's flagship world championship has had a troubled year after previous promoters North One Sport had their contract cancelled in January after the parent, Convers Sports Initiatives, went into administration.

"The World Motor Sport Council approved for the FIA to proceed with an agreement with The Sportsman Media Group and Red Bull Media House to become the new global Promoter of the FIA World Rally Championship from 2013," an FIA statement said.

"The promoter will be responsible for investing and developing the WRC with a view to increasing its profile, reputation and commercial value. In particular, the promoter, working in close collaboration with the FIA, will be focused on introducing live television and an innovative digital media strategy in the next years."

A team owned by Red Bull are Formula One world champions.

The FIA statement also said that as part of a cost-reduction process and to attract greater entries, world rally teams competing in 2013 will now only have to contest one non-European event but must however still nominate and take part in a minimum of seven events.

The structure of the support championships has also been revised.

Citroen said on Thursday that their eight-times rallying world champion Sebastian Loeb - heading for a record ninth consecutive title - will only take part in some of next season's races, effectively ruling the Frenchman out of next year's championship battle.

Also on Thursday, Hyundai unveiled the car it plans to race for its return to the world rally championship next year. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)