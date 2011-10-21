Oct 21 Sebastien Loeb grabbed the overall lead in the final stage on a dusty first day at the Rally of Spain as the Citroen driver continued his bid for an eighth consecutive world title in the season's penultimate race.

Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala led Loeb by 16 seconds going into the night stage at Les Garrigues but the Finn spun and suffered a puncture to hand Frenchman Loeb, who has won the past six races in Spain, a lead of 30.6 seconds.

Mikko Hirvonen, Latvala's team mate and compatriot who is tied with Loeb on 196 points at the top of the championship, is 54.2 seconds off the pace in third spot.

"It's been a very hard day," Loeb told the World Rally Championship website (www.wrc.com).

"In the afternoon the road was really difficult and I should have lost much more time."

Latvala said: "It's incredibly difficult to drive in the darkness with the dust. We spun first and after that there were massive rocks on the road I couldn't avoid. I hit the rocks and I've lost a lot of time."

Sebastien Ogier, three points behind Citroen team mate Loeb and Hirvonen in the title race, suffered a puncture on the fifth of the day's six stages and slipped to fourth.

"There was a lot of dust and we went a bit wide," said Frenchman Ogier who has team orders to help Loeb in his title quest. "It's difficult to get motivation after my puncture."

Racing resumes on Saturday with the 46-km El Priorat stage. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)