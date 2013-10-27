MADRID Oct 27 World champion Sebastien Ogier produced a scintillating final drive to win the Rally of Spain on Sunday with the Frenchman's eighth victory of the season also securing the manufacturers' title for his Volkswagen team.

Ogier, who clinched his maiden world title on home soil this month, overturned a 45-second overnight deficit to beat team mate Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland into second place, with Citroen driver and Latvala compatriot Mikko Hirvonen third.

Spaniard Dani Sordo's hopes of victory in front of his home fans were dashed on the penultimate stage when the suspension broke on his Citroen.

"It was a fantastic day," Ogier, 29, said on the world rally championship website (www.wrc.com). "We pushed really hard.

"We didn't know if it would be possible because we knew dust would be a problem but we took risks this morning. We were fast and I trusted my pace notes 100 percent."

The final round starts on Nov. 14 in Wales. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)