EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Leg 2 Classification from the Rally of Spain on Saturday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 2:35:12.800 2. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai +00:05.800 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:03.900 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:20.000 5. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 01:57.900 6. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 02:35.700 7. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 04:24.700 8. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai 06:22.700 9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 07:13.300 10. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda 07:41.600
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.