Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Oct 21 Rally of Spain overall standings after day one on Friday 1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 1hr 44mins 06.300 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford +00:30.600 3. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Ford 00:54.200 4. Sebastien Ogier (France) Citroen 01:45.300 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Mini 02:02.700 6. Kris Meeke (Britain) Mini 02:52.800 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 03:03.100 8. Henning Solberg (Norway) Ford 03:11.600 9. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Citroen 04:24.800 10. Matthew Wilson (Britain) Ford 05:16.800
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.