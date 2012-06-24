June 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings
after the Rally of New Zealand on Sunday.
Drivers Points
1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen Total World Rally Team 145
2. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen Total World Rally Team 107
3. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford World Rally Team 90
4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Mads Ostberg 80
5. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) M-Sport Ford World Rally Team 55
6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford World Rally Team 54
7. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Czech Ford Rally Team 36
8. Thierry Neuville (Belgium)Citroen Junior World Rally Team 32
9. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Mini WRC Team 29
10. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Qatar World Rally Team 23
Constructors Points
1. Citroen Total World Rally Team 237
2. Ford World Rally Team 144
3. M-Sport Ford World Rally Team 103
4. Qatar World Rally Team 47
5. Citroen Junior World Rally Team 42
6. Adapta World Rally Team 27
7. Mini WRC Team 26
8. Brazil World Rally Team 16
