Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Nov 13 Final driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Britain on Sunday.
Drivers 1. Sebastien Loeb (France) 222 points 2. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) 214 3. Sebastien Ogier (France) 196 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) 172 5. Petter Solberg (Norway) 110 6. Mads Ostberg (Norway) 88 7. Matthew Wilson (Britain) 63 8. Daniel Sordo (Spain) 59 9. Henning Solberg (Norway) 59 10. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) 34 11. Kris Meeke (Britain) 25 12. Dennis Kuipers (Netherlands) 21 13. Federico Villagra (Argentina) 20 14. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) 15 15. Ott Taenak (Estonia) 15 16. Juho Haenninen (Finland) 14 17. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) 12 18. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) 10 19. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) 7 20. Per-Gunnar Andersson (Sweden) 6 21. Michal Kosciuszko (Poland) 6 22. Ken Block (U.S.) 6 23. Armindo Araujo (Portugal) 5 24. Oleksandr Saliuk (Ukraine) 4 25. Peter van Merksteijn Jr. (Netherlands) 2 26. Benito Guerra (Mexico) 2 27. Pierre Campana (France) 2 28. Bernardo Sousa (Portugal) 1 29. Patrik Flodin (Sweden) 1
Constructors 1. Citroen Total WRT 403 points 2. Ford Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 376 3. M-Sport Stobart Ford WRT 178 4. Petter Solberg World Rally Team 98 5. Ferm Powertools WRT 54 6. Team Abu Dhabi 54 7. Munchi's Ford WRT 38 8. Monster World Rally Team 27 9. van Merksteijn Motorsports 16 10. Brazil WRT 7 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.