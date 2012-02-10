Feb 10 Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala held the
overnight lead in the Rally of Sweden on Friday while world
champion Sebastien Loeb was down in seventh place after getting
his Citroen stuck in a snow bank.
Finland's Latvala led his former team mate and compatriot
Mikko Hirvonen, now at Citroen, by 16.8 seconds after the first
full day on the snow and ice-covered roads in neighbouring
Norway and around the Swedish town of Karlstad.
Norway's Petter Solberg, also in a Ford, was in third place
and almost 20 seconds off the pace after 10 stages while eight
times world champion Frenchman Loeb, who won the Monte Carlo
season-opener, had more than two minutes to make up.
Latvala, fastest in Thursday's first ever qualifying
session, and Solberg won two stages each with Ford Fiestas
filling five of the top six places.
The qualifying allowed drivers the opportunity to select
their start positions, Latvala choosing to begin well down the
order in the hope of better road conditions.
"I must keep pushing tomorrow (Saturday) and it's important
to stay focused," said Latvala, who led after stage three but
lost position to Hirvonen on stage six before recovering the
advantage again.
"Keeping clear of the snow banks will be key because it's
all too easy to be dragged into the soft snow and become stuck."
Loeb failed to do that after starting the morning with a 10
second penalty as a result of a delay in getting out of the
service area. He then hit a snow bank in stage seven.
Spain's Dani Sordo, second in Monte Carlo, retired his Mini
with an engine problem.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)