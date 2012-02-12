(Adds points and details)
Feb 12 Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala overcame
a late puncture to win the Rally of Sweden on Sunday and make
amends for crashing out of the Monte Carlo season-opener on the
first day.
The 26-year-old Finn beat compatriot and former team mate
Mikko Hirvonen, now with Citroen, by 16.6 seconds while
eight-times world champion Sebastien Loeb finished a distant
sixth.
Loeb, winner in Monte Carlo, saw his hopes vanish when he
hit a snow bank on the opening day but the Frenchman retained
the championship lead by winning the power stage for three extra
points.
Loeb now has 39 points to Hirvonen's 32 and Norwegian Petter
Solberg's 29. Latvala has 26.
Latvala had to overcome a late scare when he hit an exposed
rock and punctured the front right tyre on the 22nd stage, two
from the end, in a setback that slashed his lead from more than
half a minute to eight seconds and cranked up the pressure.
"It is amazing. Four years ago I won this rally and now I
got it again," Latvala, who was able to reassert himself and
rebuild his lead while Hirvonen struggled on worn tyres, told
the wrc.com website.
"The first time I won this rally I became the youngest ever
winner of a world championship rally and beat my hero Henri
Toivonen's record. It's fantastic to win it again," added the
Finn.
Solberg, Latvala's 37-year-old team mate, hit the same rock
on the same 22nd stage and lost third place to compatriot Mads
Ostberg, also in a Ford.
"We got a lot of pressure after Monte and I felt the
pressure coming to this event. This has taken a lot of pressure
out of the coming events," said Latvala. "I think we're really
going to challenge Citroen. We're working very hard."
The victory was Ford's sixth in a row on the snowy Swedish
roads, and their cars filled four of the top five places at the
ceremonial finish in Karlstad.
