Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Sweden on Sunday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 3:11:41.900 2. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen +00:41.800 3. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 01:24.500 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 01:30.600 5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Ford 05:06.400 6. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Ford 05:43.100 7. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 11:25.400 8. Henning Solberg (Norway) Ford 11:42.700 9. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford 13:04.700 10. Yazeed Al Rajhi (Saudi Arabia) Ford 16:27.000 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.