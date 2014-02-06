INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Sweden on Thursday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 39:56.500 2. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen +00:05.800 3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 00:12.200 4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:14.800 5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 00:22.500 6. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Ford 00:22.500 7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 00:32.000 8. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Hyundai 00:42.000 9. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Ford 00:44.600 10. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 00:46.600
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.