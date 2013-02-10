Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 46 2. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 43 3. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Qatar M-Sport World Rally Team 24 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Abu Dhabi Citroen Total World Rally Team 15 5. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 14 6. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 12 7. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 12 8. Bryan Bouffier (France) Bryan Bouffier 10 9. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Qatar World Rally Team 10 10. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Qatar World Rally Team 8 11. Sepp Wiegand (Germany) Skoda Auto Deutschland 4 12. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 4 13. Olivier Burri (Switzerland) Olivier Burri 2 14. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Qatar M-Sport World Rally Team 2 15. Michal Kosciuszko (Poland) Qatar World Rally Team 1 16. Yazeed Al Rajhi (Saudi Arabia) Yazeed Al Rajhi 1 Constructors Points 1. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 57 2. Volkswagen Motorsport 55 3. Qatar M-Sport World Rally Team 31 4. Abu Dhabi Citroen Total World Rally Team 15 5. Lotos WRC Team 12 6. Qatar World Rally Team 10 7. Jipocar Czech National Team 8
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.