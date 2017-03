BARCELONA Oct 26 France's Sebastien Ogier took his second successive world rally championship title for Volkswagen on Sunday after winning the Rally of Spain.

Ogier, who had led for most of the four-day event, beat Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala by 11.3 seconds to retain the title with one round remaining.

The Frenchman now has 242 points to Latvala's 211.

"It was my target at the start of the year to prove my title last year wasn't a one-off and I've done it," said Ogier. "I'm so happy." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)