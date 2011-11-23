(Adds details)
PARIS Nov 23 Frenchman Sebastien Ogier,
who finished third in this year's rallying world championship
with Citroen, has joined Volkswagen.
"Sebastien Ogier has been signed as the first official
Volkswagen driver for the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC),"
the German team said in a statement.
"Ogier (...) will be instrumental in helping to shape the
development of the Polo R WRC for Volkswagen's 2013 entry in the
World Rally Championship."
Ogier, who is joining with his co-driver Julien Ingrassia
following their exit from Citroen, will therefore miss the 2012
season.
"Volkswagen is number one in Europe and will soon be number
one in the world," Ogier was quoted as saying in the team
statement.
"I'm sure that they're going to compete with the goal of
clinching the WRC title. I'm happy to be part of this from the
outset."
Ogier left Citroen after it was announced that world
championship runner-up Mikko Hirvonen of Finland would join the
French manufacturer.
Volkswagen added that Ogier would "perform his first run as
a Volkswagen factory driver at the Race Of Champions in
Duesseldorf on 3 and 4 December".
