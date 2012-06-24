(Adds quotes)
June 24 Citroen's Sebastien Loeb won his third
Rally of New Zealand on Sunday to extend his lead over team mate
Mikko Hirvonen in the World Rally Championship.
The eight-times world champion held a slim 6.4 second lead
over Finn Hirvonen when the final stages began in Auckland on
Sunday, but eased to victory by almost half a minutes at the end
of the seven short stages.
Norway's Petter Solberg was third in a Ford, 96 seconds
behind Frenchman Loeb, who won his fifth race of the season and
picked up a bonus point by finishing third in the final 'power'
stage of the race.
"Its been a long weekend and my driving has not been
perfect," Loeb said. "We made a few mistakes in the closing
power stage when we were pushing too hard but the most important
thing is that we have won.
"I really had to fight hard with my team mate but to finish
first and second with him is an incredible result for the team,
so I'm really happy ...to leave here with a victory."
Estonia's Ott Tanak produced the only real incident of the
final day's racing when he rolled his Ford on the 20th stage and
was forced to retire. He had been running fifth at the time.
Loeb, who also won the New Zealand rally in 2005 and 2008,
has now moved to 145 points in the overall standings. Hirvonen
is second in the championship with 107 points.
