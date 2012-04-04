(.)
BAKU, April 5 Azerbaijan's president has built a
glittering "Crystal Hall" to host a song festival watched around
the world, but critics say the government has trampled on
people's rights in razing homes for the country's big night in
the spotlight.
Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal won the oil-producing state
the right to host the annual Eurovision song contest on May 26
by winning the event last year in Germany with their love song
"Running Scared".
Gleaming glass and concrete skyscrapers already dominate
Baku's skyline and expensive cars cruise past Dior, Armani and
Tiffany & Co. boutiques on Oilman Avenue by the Caspian Sea.
But, flush with cash from oil and gas sales, mainly Muslim
Azerbaijan has spent 50 million manats ($60 million) on a city
facelift intended to show its achievements since it became
independent of Moscow in 1991.
It has also spent an undisclosed sum on building the
spectacular 23,000-seat rectangular Crystal Hall on the shores
of the Caspian Sea.
In the past few years, entire districts have been swept away
to make space for parks, roads, luxury apartment blocks and a
shopping centre as part of a redesign of the city of 2 million
that preceded the Eurovision victory.
Human rights groups say some buildings in the centre have
been razed specifically with the song contest in mind and that
the forced eviction of residents, especially in areas around the
Crystal Hall, casts a shadow over the whole event.
"The Azerbaijani government is not just demolishing homes,
it's destroying people's lives," said Jane Buchanan, senior
Europe and Central Asia researcher for New York-based Human
Rights Watch, an international rights watchdog.
"Eurovision gives the government an opportunity to showcase
Baku to thousands of visitors and millions of television
viewers," she said. "But instead, Azerbaijan's government is
showcasing its disregard for human rights by forcing people from
their homes steps away from the contest site."
AUTHORITIES SEE "POLITICAL PROVOCATION"
Critics also see the makeover as an attempt to hide the
yawning gap between rich and poor, rampant corruption and a
lop-sided oil-dependent economy in the country of nine million.
Although Azerbaijan has made progress in raising living
standards in the past two decades, its human rights record has
been repeatedly criticised under President Ilham Aliyev and his
father Heydar Aliyev, whom he succeeded in
Azeri officials dismiss the criticism of its preparations
for the contest, which will be broadcast to a huge international
audience, saying everything has been done in line with the law.
"For some, the European Song Contest is a big and beautiful
holiday, while for others it's just a reason for a political
provocation," said Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's first lady and
the head of the Eurovision organising committee.
Local authorities also defend the demolitions, saying they
have offered residents compensation or resettlement.
But at least some of those forced out of their homes say the
compensation for losing their home is inadequate.
"It's impossible to find a decent lodging for the money
they've paid us," 35-year-old Ruslan, who declined to give his
last name for fear of reprisals, told Reuters in Baku.
He and his mother were among 72 families living in a
nine-storey apartment block. Families which refused to leave had
their electricity, gas and water cut off, while the winter
temperatures fell to century lows, residents say.
Ruslan left the two-room flat last month after living there
for 25 years. He was given 88,500 manats ($113,000) and is now
renting an apartment, which the city authorities help pay for.
An average two-room apartment costs about $200,000 in
central Baku.
In some cases apartment buildings have been torn down even
though court cases were still pending, and residents forced out
at night, Human Rights Watch says.
DIPLOMATIC SPARRING
The watchdog has also called for an impartial investigation
into allegations that police beat two young musicians who were
detained at a protest rally at which Aliyev was criticised on
March 17.
The song contest, which causes considerable excitement in
many countries' show business communities, has also courted
avoid controversy in other ways this year.
Armenia pulled out of the contest this month, underscoring
tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mainly Armenian-populated
enclave inside Azerbaijan which Armenian forces seized control
of after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Armenia's Public Television said that despite security
guarantees by the Azeri authorities, Aliyev had described his
country's neighbour as enemy number one.
Amnesty International urged Azerbaijan last month to address
the "unsavoury truth of its record on human rights" and release
16 people it described as prisoners of conscience.
"Azerbaijan will no doubt offer an opulent stage to voices
from across Europe, but outside the concert hall, few critical
voices are tolerated," said John Dalhuisen, Amnesty's Europe and
Central Asia Deputy Programme Director.
"Opposition protests have effectively been criminalised.
Peaceful protesters have been detained, while journalists and
NGOs have faced threats and harassment," he said.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze,; Editing by Timothy Heritage)