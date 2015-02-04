(Adds forecast, details, estimates; updates shares)
Feb 4 Luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp
cut its full-year revenue growth forecast for the second
time in less than four months, blaming a strong dollar and weak
consumer spending.
Shares of the company, which also reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, fell as much
as 12 percent in early trading.
Ralph Lauren, whose brands include Polo Ralph Lauren, Club
Monaco, American Living and Chaps, said it expected revenue to
grow at about 4 percent on a constant currency basis in the year
ending March.
The company had cut its full-year revenue growth forecast in
October to 5-7 percent from 6-8 percent.
"Foreign exchange and global consumer spending remain
unpredictable, and we are planning our business accordingly,"
Chief Operating Officer Jacki Nemerov said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Ralph Lauren had about 11,450 points-of-sale as of March 29,
of which about 5,000 were in Europe and Asia.
After hitting a six-and-a-half-month low in May, the dollar
has surged about 20 percent against a basket of major
currencies.
Ralph Lauren, which also makes accessories and fragrances,
reported a 2 percent fall in same-store sales in the third
quarter ended Dec. 27.
The company's net income fell 9.3 percent to $215 million,
or $2.41 per share.
Ralph Lauren said promotional environment in the United
States, coupled with increased investments in store openings and
its e-commerce business, hurt profit in the holiday quarter.
Revenue rose 0.9 percent to $2.03 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.50 per share
and revenue of $2.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Ralph Lauren's shares were down 11 percent at $152 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings and Kirti Pandey)