BRIEF-Yirendai enters into an agreement of intent on performance bond with PICC P&C
Sept 29 Luxury apparel retailer Ralph Lauren Corp said founder Ralph Lauren will step down as chief executive and it named Stefan Larsson, the global president of Gap Inc's Old Navy brand, as his replacement, effective November.
Larsson will report to Lauren, who will continue as the executive chairman and chief creative officer. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - co and Nippon Shinyaku enter into license agreements for development and commercialization of Defitelio and Vyxeos in Japan