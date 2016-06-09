BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Ralph Lauren Corp said it has appointed former Coach Inc executive Jane Nielsen as chief financial offer, two days after announcing a slew of other reforms.
Nielsen will replace Robert Madore, who has been CFO since April 2015, Ralph Lauren said on Thursday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.