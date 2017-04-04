UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shutter some office and store locations, including its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue, New York City, as part of a cost-cutting plan.
The company said it expects to incur about $370 million in charges related to the plan, which was announced in June. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources