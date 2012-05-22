* Q4 EPS 99 cents vs Street view 84 cents
* Sees FY revenue up but wholesale sales down
* Shares up 3.9 pct
(Adds analyst note)
By Phil Wahba
May 22 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by
soaring sales, but said it expected the pace of revenue growth
to slow, in part because of Europe's economic problems.
The clothing company, which sells mid-tier basics to
high-end luxury labels, forecast a "mid-single digit" percentage
increase in revenue for its fiscal year, which began April 1.
That compares with a 20 percent rise last year.
Results at Ralph Lauren, whose brands include Polo, Club
Monaco and Chaps, are also under pressure because of its efforts
to take more control of its China operations. That entails
closing stores operated with a partner and replacing them over
time with its own Ralph Lauren shops, which will be in more
desirable locations.
The company will open another 60 or so stores in China in
the next three years, all in "premier" spots, Chief Operating
Officer Roger Farah told analysts on a call.
"We see Ralph Lauren gaining global market share via
targeted investments in new products and retail/e-commerce
expansion," S&P Capital IQ analyst Jason Asaeda said in a note.
The company's shares were up 3.9 percent at $151.98 in
afternoon trading.
In recent years, Ralph Lauren has sought to build its
business in Asia, which accounts for 12 percent of its revenue
and is the fastest-growing market for luxury goods. Those steps
have included taking control of its licensees in South Korea and
Japan.
Despite some pressures for the current year, the company's
fourth-quarter profit breezed past analysts' forecasts.
Net income rose to $94.4 million, or 99 cents per share,
from $73.2 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. That
was 15 cents higher than Wall Street's average estimate,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 13.7 percent to $1.62 billion. Sales at stores
open at least a year gained 12 percent, with the biggest
increase coming from the Club Monaco chain.
Farah said Ralph Lauren's investments in global e-commerce
and the upgrade of its systems and infrastructure would weigh on
results early in fiscal 2013, but were needed to sustain growth.
PULLBACK IN EUROPE
Early in the fiscal year, Ralph Lauren expects wholesale
numbers to decline in Europe, which is grappling with a debt and
currency crisis.
"We are concerned about near-term global economic trends,
especially the uncertainty in Europe," Farah said. "Geopolitical
issues are likely to dominate the consumer psyche for some
time."
Wholesale sales will edge down, while retail sales growth
should be in the low double digits, Ralph Lauren said.
But the company, which still gets the bulk of its sales in
the United States and Western Europe, said high-end shoppers had
pulled back and were more "restrained" in their luxury clothing
spending.
Sales will also take a hit from J.C. Penney Co Inc's
plans to dump Ralph Lauren's "American Living" brand this year.
Ralph Lauren also said it was doubling its quarterly
dividend to 40 cents per share.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John
Wallace and Phil Berlowitz)