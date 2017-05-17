UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Ralph Lauren Corp named Procter & Gamble executive Patrice Louvet as chief executive, more than three months after his predecessor left the company following differences with founder Ralph Lauren.
Louvet's appointment will be effective July 17, the company said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources