* Quarterly earnings of $2.45 a share beat Wall St view of
$2.15
* Cuts full-year revenue growth outlook to 2-3 percent
* Shares up 2.8 percent
Nov 2 Clothing company Ralph Lauren Corp
reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Friday as
revenue held up despite growing anxiety about luxury sales.
Revenue fell 2.2 percent to $1.86 billion, but that decline
was less steep than the company's forecast of a mid-single-digit
percentage drop, signaling that demand for higher-priced fashion
held steady during the quarter.
Without the impact of store closings in China and the
discontinuation of Ralph Lauren's low-priced American Living
brand, revenue would have risen 3 percent, the company said.
Ralph Lauren shares were up 2.8 percent at $163.56 in midday
trading.
In October, rival Burberry Group, which had given a
profit warning the month before, eased concerns about the luxury
market's prospects when it said sales had steadied.
Sales at Ralph Lauren have suffered by its phasing out of
stores and boutiques operated by local partners in China. It
plans to replace the stores over time with company-run shops
that it has said will be better spots that elevate its image.
The discontinuation of the American Living brand, which was
dropped by low-price department store J.C. Penney Co Inc
earlier this year, has also hit Ralph Lauren's sales.
Despite the strong results, the company said the difficult
global economy was forcing it to be cautious in its planning and
forecasts, so it lowered its outlook for the fiscal year ending
in March.
The company now expects revenue to be up 2 percent to 3
percent, compared with a previous forecast for mid-single-digit
percentage growth.
Chief Operating Officer Roger Farah told investors on a
conference call that European business was "stabilizing," but
that it was too soon for a more optimistic forecast.
In the latest quarter, wholesale sales fell 8 percent, in
part because Ralph Lauren shipped fewer goods to European
stores. Sales at the company's own stores rose 5 percent, even
with the closings in China.
Farah also said that sales in Japan and Korea were weak.
For the current quarter, which includes the holiday season,
Ralph Lauren expects a low-single-digit percentage revenue gain,
with sales at its own shops vastly outperforming its business at
department stores such as Macy's Inc and other retailers
that carry its various brands.
This week, Hurricane Sandy forced the company to close 81
stores, about 20 percent of those it operates directly, and 12
were still shut on Friday. Still, Ralph Lauren said it expected
only a "modest" impact on quarterly sales.
Net income fell 8.5 percent to $213.7 million, or $2.29 per
share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 29, from $233.5
million, or $2.46 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time tax items, Ralph Lauren earned $2.45 per
share, above the $2.15 Wall Street analysts were expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.