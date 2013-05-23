May 23 The town of Ramapo, New York, postponed issuing nearly $40 million in bonds on Thursday after federal law enforcement officials raided town offices last week, according to data company IPREO.

Neither town nor law enforcement officials have revealed reasons for the investigation.

The sale of $39.2 million in general obligation public improvement bonds was scheduled to price on Thursday. No new date was given for the sale.

Moody's Investors Service last Friday said it may cut the town's A1 general obligation bond rating, citing the federal investigation. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings do not rate Ramapo.

"We have converted from a sale of bonds to a sale of notes," Ramapo's financial adviser, Environmental Capital, said in e-mailed comments. "We anticipate a closing next week."

Officials at Ramapo, about 40 miles (64 km) north of New York City, did not return requests for comment.

The FBI conducted what it described as a law enforcement operation in Ramapo last Wednesday but declined to comment further on the investigation. Officials said they would not make an announcement until formal charges had been made.