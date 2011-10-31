* Expects at least 8.8 mmscfd of gas from Jati block in 2012

* Looking at a few onshore assets in West Indonesia

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Ramba Energy Ltd , a Singapore-listed company with oil and gas assets in Indonesia, aims to triple the gas production from its West Java field by the end of this year and is targeting to raise it further in 2012, the firm's CEO said.

The company expects its Jatirarangon block in Indonesia's West Java to produce 8.8 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas by the end of 2011, up from 2.8 mmscfd, on the back of two new wells.

Ramba reported gas flow of around 4.0 mmscfd from the first well that started production last week, while the second well being developed is expected to contribute 2.0 mmscfd.

"The first well is already producing 4 mmscfd from just one zone and there are five additional zones that have shown gas. The second well is in progress," said Ramba's CEO David Aditya Soeryadjaya.

"For next year, it's pretty safe to say that 8.8 mmscfd is possible. If we have further discovery it could be even more," he added.

Ramba has a 70 percent working interest to operate the Jatirarangon block, which currently also produces around 80 barrels of oil per day, with the remaining 30 percent held by Indonesian firm PT Wahana Sad Karya.

Ramba made a net loss of S$2.2 million ($1.8 million) in its second quarter ended June, compared with a S$1.6 million loss a year earlier, hurt by higher expenses.

"We are in the progress of turning around. Our target is by 2012 we will be profitable," Soeryadjaya said, adding that the key driver would be the contribution from the company's oil and gas assets.

By the first half of 2012, Ramba aims to start production at its Lemang oil and gas block, in which it holds a 41 percent interest, located in Indonesia's Sumatra.

Ramba also has a 100 percent interest in the West Jambi block in Sumatra, and is eyeing a few more assets in western Indonesia. He did not disclose the targets.

"We are going for low-risk, low-cost assets, meaning onshore and in a proven basin with plenty of infrastructure," Soeryadjaya said. ($1 = 1.241 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)