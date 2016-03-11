(ennett Ramberg served as a policy analyst in the Bureau of
Politico-Military Affairs in the George H.W. Bush administration.
He is the author of "Nuclear Power Plants as Weapons for the Enemy."
The opinions expressed here are his own.
own.)
By Bennett Ramberg
March 11 What are Washington and its allies to
do about North Korea? In January, Pyongyang tested its fourth
nuclear device. It launched a satellite in February to gather
additional data for developing an intercontinental ballistic
missile. Meanwhile, North Korean engineers keep cranking out
weapons material that could fuel dozens of nuclear bombs in
years to come.
The international response continues to be ineffective.
After much pouting from concerned countries, the United Nations
Security Council recently responded to the new round of tests
with an impressive new collection of sanctions.
The sanctions promise to halt the movement of contraband by
monitoring North Korean commerce moving in and out of the
country, prohibit the export of jet and rocket fuel to
Pyongyang, block the North's ability to conduct international
financial transactions and ban the export of North Korean coal
and minerals. But they are not enough. Even combined with the
previous sanctions, this will not move the North off its nuclear
pedestal. It is simply too late.
First, it is inconceivable that North Korean leader Kim Jong
Un would give up the weapon that places his nation in the
exclusive global nuclear club. Pyongyang has invested so much
and come so far to mature a nuclear program that provides it
with an atomic deterrent and a means of intimidation. Second,
history repeatedly shows that sanctions are unlikely to be fully
enforced or sufficient to squeeze North Korea.
Washington and its allies must now come to the realization
that it is time to adapt.
Adaptation has already begun. South Korea has made a
multi-year commitment to increase its military budget and
modernize its conventional forces. It has begun deploying
longer-range surface-to-surface missiles and is acquiring U.S.
F-35 strike aircraft. Seoul is talking with Washington about
installing the sophisticated missile defense system Terminal
High Altitude Area Defense or THAAD. Collectively, beefing up of
its conventional forces bolsters Seoul's deterrence
capabilities.
Yet many in South Korea still fear that Seoul's military
buildup will not be enough. Some conservative legislators and
others both in and out of government have called for the country
to go nuclear. Were that to occur, Seoul would follow the path
of several countries - the Soviet Union, Britain, France and
Pakistan - that responded in kind to their adversaries'
possession of nuclear weapons.
However, any move by South Korea to break its Nuclear
Nonproliferation Treaty vows would pit it against its crucial
ally, Washington, which doggedly opposes nuclear proliferation
whether by friend or foe.
In addition, nuclear acquisition would present South Korea
with its own challenges. Though the country has the technical
capacity to build a bomb, it could take years for it to perfect
a delivery device and marshal an effective deterrent, or use
doctrine. The effort would prove costly because it would divert
scarce defense dollars from other vital security needs. It would
also raise the ire of China.
Impressing upon North Korea that no good will come from its
bomb remains critical. It raises the question of whether more
good could come from Washington's return of nuclear weapons to
South Korea - the United States removed them in 1991 as the Cold
War ended.
Given North Korea's unabated nuclear development, is it time
to reassess that 1991 decision? Re-installing the weapons would
raise a host of additional issues: Would deployment enhance
deterrence or make Pyongyang more trigger happy? Would it
provide Seoul enough reassurance to eliminate any inclination to
go nuclear? Or is offshore deployment enough?
Then, there is the matter of Beijing's response. Would the
return of the bomb to South Korean soil prompt a major dustup in
Sino-U.S. relations? Or would it demonstrate Washington's
commitment to assure the security of all its East Asian allies?
These open questions deserve robust public debate in the
United States and South Korea. But so does another matter, now
even more off the radar. Is it time for the United States to
reach out to North Korea, to formally concede what it cannot
change - namely that North Korea is a nuclear-armed nation - not
as any favor to the Stalinist regime but to generate a quid pro
quo, the establishment of official liaison offices in the two
countries' capitals? This would put in place a permanent
face-to-face communication link to defuse the risk of war should
tensions mount.
The alternative - keeping North Korea ever more isolated -
perpetuates the fantasy that Pyongyang still can be sanctioned
or otherwise induced to give up its nuclear bombs. Rather, the
challenge now is not to bolster quixotic policies but to nurture
others that assure Kim's bomb does not give birth to a
21st-century nuclear war.
