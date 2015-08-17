New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Aug 17 Tech licensing company Rambus Inc said it would start selling semiconductor chips under its own brand, a move aimed at reducing its dependence on income from litigation to defend its patents.
The memory chips are designed to improve the performance of server systems used by businesses and data centers, Rambus said, adding that it was currently shipping samples of the chips to potential customers. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.