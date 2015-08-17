Aug 17 Tech licensing company Rambus Inc said it would start selling semiconductor chips under its own brand, a move aimed at reducing its dependence on income from litigation to defend its patents.

The memory chips are designed to improve the performance of server systems used by businesses and data centers, Rambus said, adding that it was currently shipping samples of the chips to potential customers. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)