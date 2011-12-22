(Follows alerts)

Dec 22 Rambus Inc said it has signed a patent licensing deal with Broadcom Inc, resolving all previous claims related to its technology.

The company said it will license its patent for integrated circuits used in chips made by Broadcom.

However, Rambus did not disclose any financial details related to the deal, or which patent technology would be part of the agreement.

Rambus shares rose 8 percent after the announcement to $7.92 in extended trading. They have lost almost 60 percent in value since last month after losing a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology Inc and Hynix Semiconductor Inc .

Irvine, California-based Broadcom is known for its chips used for wireless networking standards including WiFi and cellular data.

Rambus, which has a history of litigating against chip makers for violating its intellectual property rights, had filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission against Broadcom last year. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)