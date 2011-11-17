* Loss raises questions about relying on litigation
* Stock bounces back 23 percent
* Loyalty of followers tested
By Noel Randewich
Nov 17 Long-time Rambus (RMBS.O) investors
licked their wounds and pondered their loyalty on Thursday
after a crushing legal defeat that underscores the risks
companies face when they rely heavily on litigation.
Retiree Jim Rockwell lost 80 percent of his savings on
Wednesday when Rambus was defeated in a $4 billion antitrust
lawsuit against Micron Technology (MU.O) and Hynix
Semiconductor (000660.KS).
"I thought 80 percent that Rambus would win something. I
didn't think they'd win nothing," said Rockwell, who lives in
Orange. Connecticut and has invested in Rambus for more than a
decade. "I don't know what I'm going to do now."
Nearly two thirds of Rambus' stock value evaporated after
jurors emerged from over eight weeks of deliberation and
rejected claims by Rambus that Micron and Hynix colluded to fix
memory chip prices and discourage the adoption of its
technology in the late 1990s, which they would have had to pay
to use.
Shares of Rambus bounced back somewhat on Thursday with a
23 percent gain to $8.78, leaving them at about half their
pre-verdict price.
The Sunnyvale, California company's goal has been to
generate revenue by licensing its intellectual property to
other memory chip companies rather than manufacturing chips
itself.
The importance of patents has heated up this year, with
tech giants like Apple (AAPL.O), Samsung (005930.KS) and Sony
(6758.T) spending billions of dollars to acquire patents
related to smartphones and other gadgets or suing rivals over
intellectual property.
Companies that specialize in acquiring patents and then
licensing them out are also attracting more attention. Some are
seen as potentially lucrative, like Acacia Research (ACTG.O).
But Rambus' defeat underscores the volatile nature of that sort
of business.
"Companies that make money off of patents rather than
products face significant risks to their business model as each
important case, in a sense, is a bet-the-company litigation,"
said Colleen Chien, a professor at Santa Clara Law.
"This case shows me that a business model built on
litigation and licensing is anything but a sure thing," Chien
said.
DAVID AND GOLIATH
Rambus has run up more than $300 million in legal bills
since it was founded by two professors in 1990, equivalent to
$1 million per employee. It has sued the biggest names in the
business for infringing some of its more than 1,000 patents.
Rockwell and other supporters over the years have seen
Rambus as a David battling semiconductor Goliaths. During the
trial, shareholders chipped in to pay for the lunches of
members who attended the trial and posted progress reports.
Wednesday's verdict, which may be appealed, was the
culmination of years legal fighting and the loss leaves Rambus
with a smattering of lower-profile patent cases and ongoing
revenue of about $100 million a quarter from licensing
agreements.
It was the second major defeat for the Silicon Valley
semiconductor designer this year. In May, a court ruled it had
been wrong to shred hundreds of boxes of documents relevant to
two patent-infringement lawsuits involving Micron and Hynix.
Hamed Khorsand, one of a handful of analysts who follows
Rambus, still recommends its shares, saying he expects more
licensing revenues, including through the recent acquisition of
security technology firm Cryptography Research.
"The (jury) decision clears out investors scavenging for a
court mandated windfall. Now that the lotto ticket has come up
empty, the focus of remaining investors will turn to the core
operating business at Rambus," said Khorsand, who works at BWS
Financial.
Capstone Investments analyst Jeff Schreiner dropped
coverage of Rambus within minutes of Wednesday's verdict,
saying there was no point continuing to follow the company he
dedicated 10 years to.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich. Additional reporting by Dan
Levine)