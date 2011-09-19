* Closing arguments go over old ground

* Rambus kicks off, Micron and Hynix will have their turn

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Microchip heavyweights Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) and Hynix Semiconductor Inc (000660.KS) conspired to squelch Rambus Inc's (RMBS.O) superior chip technology and keep it from becoming an industry standard, a Rambus lawyer argued in court on Monday.

Closing arguments began in a California state court in a long-running antitrust lawsuit launched by Rambus against memory-chip rivals Micron and Hynix.

Rambus's RDRAM chip, used in personal computers, had been in close competition with Micron and Hynix products from the late 1990s, said attorney Sean Eskovitz.

"RDRAM should have won this race, but the defendants cheated," he said. Micron and Hynix conspired to lower their prices and drive Rambus out of the market, he added.

"It's not just unfair, it's unlawful."

Rambus claims up to $4.38 billion in lost profits. Micron and Hynix, who will follow up with their own closing arguments, deny any anti-competitive conduct and say Rambus had encountered technical and design issues that prevented its technology's wider adoption. [ID:nN1E75K1EQ]

Rambus has also accused Micron and Hynix of boycotting its memory technology, according to the lawsuit. Micron and Hynix colluded to restrict production and raise the price of Rambus chips in favor of their own technology, to the detriment of consumers, the lawsuit alleges.

In court, Eskovitz cited memos from Intel Corp (INTC.O) saying Rambus's technology was superior. And he played video of Micron Chief Sales Executive Mike Sandler testifying that he had had "improper" conversations with Hynix.

In an earlier lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, Hynix pleaded guilty to price-fixing, he added.

Much of Rambus income comes from patent licensing, and it has initiated litigation against a range of tech companies. Winning patent cases makes it easier for Rambus to negotiate additional licensing arrangements.

Rambus settled its antitrust claims against Samsung last year in a deal worth up to $900 million.

The case in Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Francisco is Rambus Inc. v. Micron Technology Inc. et al, 04-431105. (Reporting by Laird Harrison; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)