By Laird Harrison
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Microchip heavyweights
Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) and Hynix Semiconductor Inc
(000660.KS) conspired to squelch Rambus Inc's (RMBS.O) superior
chip technology and keep it from becoming an industry standard, a
Rambus lawyer argued in court on Monday.
Rambus' rivals countered in closing arguments in California
state court that its "RDRAM" memory chip technology failed simply
because it was inferior.
The three semiconductor corporations have waged a legal battle
for years, with Rambus suing to claim some $3.95 billion in lost
profits. That figure was scaled back from $4.38 billion after
Rambus accepted the defendants' arguments that discounts would
have applied.
Rambus's RDRAM chip, used in personal computers, had been in
close competition with Micron and Hynix products from the late
1990s, said attorney Sean Eskovitz.
"RDRAM should have won this race, but the defendants cheated,"
he said. Micron and Hynix conspired to lower their prices and
drive Rambus out of the market, he added.
"It's not just unfair, it's unlawful."
Rambus has also accused Micron and Hynix of boycotting its
memory technology, according to the lawsuit. Micron, Hynix and
Samsung (005930.KS) colluded to restrict production and raise the
price of Rambus chips in favor of their own technology, to the
detriment of consumers, the lawsuit alleges.
Rambus settled its antitrust claims against Samsung last year
in a deal worth up to $900 million.
THE INTEL FACTOR
In court, Eskovitz cited memos from Intel Corp (INTC.O) saying
Rambus's technology was superior. And he played video of Micron
Chief Sales Executive Mike Sandler testifying that he had had
"improper" conversations with Hynix.
In an earlier lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of
Justice, Hynix pleaded guilty to price-fixing, he added.
Micron and Hynix, who will continue closing arguments on
Tuesday, deny any anti-competitive conduct and say Rambus had
encountered technical and design issues that prevented its
technology's wider adoption. [ID:nN1E75K1EQ]
Hynix's attorneys said that Intel had given up on Rambus's
RDRAM in 1999 in favor of SDRAM -- before the alleged collusion
against Rambus had taken place. SDRAM became the widely adopted
industry standard.
"Rambus's choices doomed this product," argued Hynix attorney
Kenneth Nissly.
Unable to compete fairly, the company decided to pursue
lawsuits against its competitors and partners, he said.
Earlier in the trial, the defendants had argued that RDRAM
used more electricity and generated more heat, assertions that
Rambus's witnesses disputed.
Much of Rambus income comes from patent licensing, and it has
initiated litigation against a range of tech companies. Winning
patent cases makes it easier for Rambus to negotiate additional
licensing arrangements.
Its shares often gyrate in tandem with major court decisions.
On Monday, they closed up 0.9 percent at $13.39.
The case in Superior Court of the State of California, County
of San Francisco is Rambus Inc. v. Micron Technology Inc. et al,
04-431105.
