By Laird Harrison
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22 Pat Hughes left the bar
he owns in New York City, flew across the country and showed up
at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning to stand in line.
He wasn't trying to buy tickets to the Super Bowl or a Lady
Gaga concert or shop at a holiday sale. Rather he wanted to be
sure of getting a seat in a stuffy courtroom where lawyers would
spend hours expounding on the minutiae of semiconductor
technology.
Such is the dedication of investors in Rambus Inc (RMBS.O),
which for a decade has been fighting to prove that titans of
industry conspired to steal its patents, fix prices and drive it
out of business. Closing arguments ended Wednesday in Rambus's
lawsuit against Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) and Hynix
Semiconductor Inc (000660.KS) after more than three months of
testimony.
Investors such as Hughes have descended on the California
Superior Court in San Francisco to watch their side do battle --
and perhaps make a last-minute trade.
"It's the David vs. Goliath thing," said Hughes, 46. "And
so many of us have lost so much of our investment."
Billions of dollars are at stake. Rambus is asking for
$3.95 billion in damages, which by California law would be
instantly tripled, as well as unspecified punitive damages.
Such an award could dramatically change the fortune of a
company worth $1.46 billion in market capitalization as of
Wednesday.
The company's shares often gyrate in tandem with major court
decisions. For example, in January 2007 Rambus shares gained 9
percent after a favorable ruling in a case involving Hynix.
And the shares dropped 18 percent in May this year when an
appeals court ruled against Rambus in a case against Micron.
On Thursday, a half dozen of the Ramboids, as company
followers call themselves, set up a vigil in the marble-floored
corridor outside the courtroom, waiting for the jury to return.
Jim Rockwell of Orange, Connecticut, said he has followed
the company's fortunes since investing in 1999. A former
software company owner, Rockwell said he was impressed by
Rambus' inventions, which he believes underlie much of the
hardware now on the market. "Computer memory would be so much
slower if it were not for what they did," he said.
Rockwell, who also attended previous trials in California,
Virginia and Washington, D.C., spent a week lining up at 6 a.m.
for one of the coveted 42 seats in the courtroom. By Wednesday
morning, the line stretched nearly a block, and anyone who arrived
after 7 a.m. was relegated to following the online postings of the
early birds.
The group shared donuts in line and many went out for
dinner to pore over the closing arguments.
Lawyers for both sides focused on the reasons and the
timing of the decision by the dominant microprocessor company,
Intel Corp (INTC.O), to abandon Rambus's memory product RDRAM in
favor of SDRAM, which became the industry standard.
Rambus says South Korea's Hynix and Idaho-based Micron
colluded to fix prices of memory chips used in personal computers
and prevent its technology from becoming widely used. It claims it
lost billions of dollars in business.
Micron and Hynix argue that Rambus's chip technology was
plagued by technical problems and that the company blames
competitors for its own failure.
Micron attorney William Price and Hynix attorney Kenneth
Nissly displayed memos from Intel and other computer companies
suggesting that Rambus's arrogance had alienated its business
partners. "Based on their view of the product, Rambus, and the
changing market, Intel had decided not to have anything to do with
Rambus," said Price.
In rebuttal, Rambus attorney Bart H. Williams argued that
Intel's decision to switch from RDRAM to SDRAM came about only
because it was harder to get RDRAM. "It was all about price and
availability," he said.
Much of Rambus income comes from patent licensing, and it has
initiated litigation against a range of tech companies. Winning
patent cases makes it easier for Rambus to negotiate additional
licensing arrangements.
The case in Superior Court of the State of California,
County of San Francisco is Rambus Inc. v. Micron Technology
Inc. et al, 04-431105.
(Reporting by Laird Harrison; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)