SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 When the bailiff knocked
on the door of a California Superior Court jury room Tuesday,
onlookers reached for their laptops.
But it was just another false alarm for those hoping to
finally hear a verdict in the potentially billion dollar case
between Rambus and its chipmaker rivals.
The San Francisco jury is in its seventh week of mulling
over the evidence in Rambus Inc's (RMBS.O) antitrust lawsuit
against Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) and Hynix Semiconductor
Inc (000660.KS).
Over more than three months of courtroom proceedings,
Rambus attorneys argued that South Korea's Hynix and
Idaho-based Micron had colluded to fix prices of memory chips
used in personal computers and to prevent Rambus's technology
from becoming widely used. Rambus claimed that it had lost
billions of dollars in business.
Micron and Hynix countered that Rambus' chip technology
was plagued by technical problems and that the company was
blaming competitors for its own failure.
Closing arguments ended Sept. 21. Since then, investors and
reporters have gathered in the corridor every day the jury
meets, hoping to be among the first to know the verdict.
"I can't ever remember deliberations going on that long,"
said Greg Hurley, a jury analyst at the National Center for
State Courts.
The Rambus jury has a way to go before setting a record. In
1994, a jury in Long Beach, California, deliberated for more
than four months before finding for the plaintiff in a lawsuit
that alleged discriminatory practices in the city building
department.
The Rambus jury has adopted a relatively light schedule,
meeting five hours a day and taking Fridays off most weeks.
Outside the Rambus courtroom, onlookers watch for a sign as
the 12 men and women exit and enter the jury room for
occasional breaks. Speculation about the length of the
deliberations runs rampant: could the jury be locked in an
irreconcilable argument? Could the sandwiches delivered to the
jury room have prolonged the conversation?
Seated on a bench outside the courtroom, Hynix attorney
Kenneth Nissly said of the length of deliberations,
"Antitrust cases tend to be complicated, so they tend to be
longer than other cases."
The Rambus jury is not being asked to vote guilty or
innocent, as in a criminal case. Rather, it has to puzzle
through such technical intricacies as the latency of double
data rate synchronous dynamic random access memory.
Jurors then must apply their understanding to legal
concepts such as intentional interference with prospective
economic relations, using 57 pages of instructions to fill out
a verdict form with 31 questions.
Nine out of 12 jurors must agree on a question, Nissly
said.
Judge James McBride may have set the stage for long
deliberations during jury selection when he warned prospective
jurors that the trial could last until Thanksgiving. Those
whose lives would be harmed were excused. Those who took seats
on the jury were braced for a marathon.
"They may have blocked off that time in their minds," said
Joe Rice, a California jury consultant.
On Tuesday, all eyes followed the bailiff as he passed from
the jury room to the courtroom. But a moment later he returned
carrying an easel pad, apparently to replenish the jury's
supply of brainstorming material.
The onlookers sank back into molded plastic seats.
The case in Superior Court of the State of California,
County of San Francisco is Rambus Inc. v. Micron Technology
Inc. et al, 04-431105.
