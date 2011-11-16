* Jury says Micron, Hynix did not conspire against Rambus
* Rambus claimed billions in antitrust damages
* Rambus shares sink 60.6 pct; Micron shares rise 23.4 pct
By Dan Levine and Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 16 Rambus Inc (RMBS.O) lost
a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology Inc
(MU.O) and Hynix Semiconductor Inc (000660.KS), erasing more
than half of the chipmaker's value as investors abandoned its
stock.
The verdict, which sent Rambus shares tumbling by 60.6
percent and boosted those of Micron by 23.4 percent, came on
Wednesday after a three-month trial in state court and more
than eight weeks of jury deliberations.
Rambus attorneys argued that South Korea's Hynix and
Idaho-based Micron colluded to fix prices of memory chips used
in personal computers and to prevent Rambus technology from
becoming widely used. Rambus claimed the collusion cost it up
to $4.38 billion in lost profits.
Micron and Hynix countered that Rambus's chip technology
was plagued by technical problems and that the company blamed
competitors for its own failure.
"Hynix is very pleased with the outcome. Clearly Rambus is
not able to prove its allegations. There was no conspiracy,"
said Ken Nissly, a Hynix lawyer.
Rambus Chief Executive Harold Hughes said he was reviewing
options for appeal.
"We do not agree with several rulings that affected how
this case was presented to the jury," Hughes said in a
statement.
A large award could have dramatically changed the fortunes
of Rambus, which had a stock market value of about $2 billion
before the verdict was announced.
YEARS OF BATTLES
Much of Rambus' income comes from litigating to defend its
patents, and many investors had followed years of court battles
and bet on the antitrust trial.
"I've followed it for 10 years now and we've really seen
nothing in terms of capturing the value that's been lost. That
was the whole reason for owning the stock," said Capstone
Investments' Jeff Schreiner, one of a handful of financial
analysts who have closely covered Rambus' legal saga.
"We don't believe there's a lot to appeal, and we're not
going to stick around," he said.
Rambus has run up more than $300 million in legal bills
since it was founded in 1990, equivalent to $1 million per
employee, as it sued the biggest names in the business for
infringing some of its more than 1,000 patents.
It has a separate patent case ongoing against Micron and
Hynix, and another against graphics chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O).
Last year, Rambus settled antitrust claims against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) in a deal worth up to $900
million to Rambus.
On Wednesday, three-fourths of the jurors sided with Micron
and Hynix and against Rambus, according to a poll of the jurors
by the judge.
Rambus shares ended trading on Wednesday at $7.11 on the
Nasdaq, while shares of Micron finished at $6.74, also on the
Nasdaq.
The case in Superior Court of the State of California,
County of San Francisco is Rambus Inc. v. Micron Technology
Inc. et al, 04-431105.
