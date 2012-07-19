July 19 Technology licensing company Rambus Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on a fall in contract sales and lower royalties.

Net loss widened to $32.2 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter from $10.6 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it posted a loss of 1 cent per share.

Revenue at the Sunnyvale, California-based company fell 15 percent to $56.2 million.