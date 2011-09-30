Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Sept 30 Ram Power Corp , a renewable energy company, said its chief financial officer John O'Neill has resigned to pursue other opportunities.
The company, which has geothermal operations in California, Nevada and Canada, named Selby Little as acting CFO.
Ram Power, whose earlier CEO had resigned in February following a warning of a cost overrun at a big project, named Shuman Moore as the new CEO earlier this week.
Shares of the company closed at 27.5 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.