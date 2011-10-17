Oct 17 Canada's Ram Power Corp said commissioning for Phase I expansion of its geothermal power plant at San Jacinto-Tizate, Nicaragua, has begun, and the unit is expected to start commercial operation in December.

The San Jacinto-Tizate project had earlier encountered construction delays and was also facing higher material and labor costs.

The Phase I expansion will add 36 MW of capacity to the 10 MW backpressure units currently in operation at San Jacinto, said the company, which has geothermal operations in California, Nevada and Canada.

The first phase of the 36 MW expansion has reached mechanical completion.

The San Jacinto project is located in northwest Nicaragua, an area known for its natural fumaroles and geothermal resources.

Geothermal energy is a renewable source of energy that comes from hot water and steam produced deep inside the earth. These are piped up to the surface and used to drive turbines to produce electricity.

Ram Power shares closed at 26 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)