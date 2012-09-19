Sept 19 Cypress Semiconductor said it will acquire Ramtron International Corp $109.8 million, ending its months-long pursuit of the memory chip maker.

The $3.10 per share offer, Cypress's fourth in more than one year for the smaller chipmaker, represents a premium of 8 percent to Ramtron's closing price on Tuesday.

Cypress made its first public offer for Ramtron in June with a $2.48 per share bid, reviving an undisclosed bid in 2011.

Cypress is being advised by Greenhill & Co, while Needham & Co is financial adviser to Ramtron. The deal is expected to close by the end of the calendar year.

Ramtron's shares closed at $2.87 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq, while shares of Cypress closed at $12.58 on Tuesday.