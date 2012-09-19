Sept 19 Cypress Semiconductor said it
will acquire Ramtron International Corp $109.8 million,
ending its months-long pursuit of the memory chip maker.
The $3.10 per share offer, Cypress's fourth in more than one
year for the smaller chipmaker, represents a premium of 8
percent to Ramtron's closing price on Tuesday.
Cypress made its first public offer for Ramtron in June with
a $2.48 per share bid, reviving an undisclosed bid in 2011.
Cypress is being advised by Greenhill & Co, while Needham &
Co is financial adviser to Ramtron. The deal is expected to
close by the end of the calendar year.
Ramtron's shares closed at $2.87 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq,
while shares of Cypress closed at $12.58 on Tuesday.