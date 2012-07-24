July 24 Chipmaker Ramtron International Corp
reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly revenue on
slowing orders, sending its shares down 12 percent in
aftermarket trade.
Revenue for the second quarter fell to $14.2 million from
$16.8 million a year earlier.
"Distributor order flow began to slow as headwinds in the
semiconductor markets that we serve picked up toward the end of
the second quarter and stalled our revenue growth," Chief
Executive Eric Balzer said in a statement.
The company reported a net income of $69,000, or breakeven
earnings per share, compared to a loss of $683 million, or 2
cents per share, a year earlier.
Ramtron forecast third-quarter revenue of about $14 million
to $14.5 million.
The company, which has repeatedly rejected buyout offers
from larger rival Cypress Semiconductor Corp, is
evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale.
Shares of the company fell to $2.47 in aftermarket trade.
They closed at $2.82 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)