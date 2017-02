SYDNEY Dec 20 Papua New Guinea's Ramu nickel project should be operating close to maximum capacity by mid to late 2013, minority partner Highlands Pacific of Australia said on Tuesday.

The project, the first of its kind for Papua New Guinea, is under development to yield 31,150 tonnes of nickel and 3,300 tonnes of cobalt a year for at least 20 years.

Highlands holds an 8.56 percent stake in the project. Metallurgical Corp of China leads a Chinese consortium that owns 85 percent. (Reporting by James Regan)